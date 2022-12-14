Walleye Capital LLC Buys 25,598 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

