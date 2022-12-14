Walleye Capital LLC Buys 69,108 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PLL opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

