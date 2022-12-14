Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

