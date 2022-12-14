Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1,787.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

