Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 523.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

