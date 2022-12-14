Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 358.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $258.86 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.42.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.