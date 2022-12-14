Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Schrödinger by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schrödinger Profile

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.