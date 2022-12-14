Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,618 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4,687.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

