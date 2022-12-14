Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1,909.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 332.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $209.45. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.88.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,819 shares of company stock worth $1,433,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on W shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

