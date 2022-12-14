Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,314 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 13.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 70.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition during the second quarter worth $320,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 54.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CND opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Concord Acquisition Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

