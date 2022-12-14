Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -507.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,746 shares of company stock worth $7,845,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

