Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

