Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,283 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.