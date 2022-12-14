Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,400,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 923.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 271,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $202,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

JWN stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

