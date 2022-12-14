Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93,629 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Globus Medical stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

