Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) by 466.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,358 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Science 37 were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science 37 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Science 37 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Science 37 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNCE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair cut shares of Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.32% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science 37 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.