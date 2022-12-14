Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,673 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $307,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,238,660.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $307,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,546 shares in the company, valued at $18,238,660.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,914 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PCVX opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

