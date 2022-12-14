Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 635,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after buying an additional 236,900 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

