Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.58 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 435,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $18,926,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 604.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 10.0% in the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 420,123 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDRX. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GoodRx Profile

GDRX opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

