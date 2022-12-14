Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

SNPS stock opened at $338.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.40.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

