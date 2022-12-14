Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.