Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 67.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Children’s Place stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.