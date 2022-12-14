Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.