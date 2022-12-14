Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Learn CW Investment in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCW opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.