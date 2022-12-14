Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

