Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 39,321 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after buying an additional 1,319,432 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,064,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZEN opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $130.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.