Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 5,519 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $115,932 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.