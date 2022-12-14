Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 9,404 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

