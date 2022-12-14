Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,856,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 542,441 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

