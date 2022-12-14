Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 144,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

