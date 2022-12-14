Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

