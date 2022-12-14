Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,605 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88,093 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $263.27 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $609.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

