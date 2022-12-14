Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 61,975 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 61,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Trade Desk Stock Up 5.5 %

About Trade Desk

TTD stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,597.00, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.