Walleye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

