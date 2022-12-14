Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 814.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,014 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of HRTX opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

