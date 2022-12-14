Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,719,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth $17,995,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 521,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.59.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

