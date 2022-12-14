Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,337 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,004 shares of company stock worth $899,161. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.