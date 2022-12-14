Walleye Capital LLC Sells 17,937 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

