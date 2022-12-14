Walleye Capital LLC Sells 24,972 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

