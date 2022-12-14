Walleye Capital LLC Sells 29,451 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,451 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,055,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 657,842 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $9,326,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.01. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,672 shares of company stock worth $318,675 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

