Walleye Capital LLC Sells 330,766 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,766 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

