Walleye Capital LLC Sells 7,281 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.27, for a total transaction of $2,234,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.27, for a total value of $2,234,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,305.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,940 shares of company stock valued at $33,807,420. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

UTHR opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

