Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 288,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,480 shares of company stock worth $2,445,504. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

