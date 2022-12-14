Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 288,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
