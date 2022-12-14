Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arvinas by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Arvinas by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

ARVN stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

