Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

