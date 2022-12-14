Walleye Capital LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 231,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,737 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,136,603 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

