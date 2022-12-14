Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.