Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,564,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 19.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 505,449 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 141.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Vontier stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

