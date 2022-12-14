Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Purchases 36,559 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,883.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

AMZN stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

