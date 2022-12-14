West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sees Large Volume Increase

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 507,764 shares.The stock last traded at $239.01 and had previously closed at $236.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

